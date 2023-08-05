Liverpool’s lack of defensive midfield options has become a major concern for the club ahead of the new season.

Despite signing Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to bolster their midfield, the departure of key players like James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Fabinho, and Jordan Henderson has left a significant void in the defensive midfield position.

The bids from Saudi clubs for Fabinho and Henderson were too tempting to resist, but Liverpool’s failure to secure adequate replacements has left fans frustrated.

With just a week remaining before the start of the season, Liverpool’s midfield remains in a precarious situation.

Thiago Alcantara is the only defensive midfielder currently available, but concerns over his injury history and suitability for Jurgen Klopp’s high-pressing system have raised doubts about his ability to be a key player for the team this season.

Speaking on CBS, Charlie Davies claimed that Thiago Alcantara no longer has the legs to play week in week out for the high pressing Liverpool team. He said:

“Who do you think is starting in the midfield? What is the best three? Because I think Thiago, he just doesn’t have the legs to cover the ground in the high press. That’s’ why he’s not seeing the playing time.”

The club’s reliance on makeshift solutions, such as Curtis Jones playing as a number 6, is far from ideal.

Liverpool will need to address their defensive midfield issues urgently to ensure they have a well-balanced and competitive squad for the challenges ahead in the upcoming season.