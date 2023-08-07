Leeds United are considering a move for Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara as they look for potential replacements for Tyler Adams.

The news comes from Simon Jones of the Daily Mail, who reports that Kamara is being seen as a possible replacement for Adams, who is strongly linked with a move to Chelsea.

Fabrizio Romano, while discussing Tyler Adams’ situation, confirmed that Chelsea has been in discussions with Leeds this week. Adams is attracted to the idea of signing for Chelsea and is on their list of potential targets.

However, it will ultimately be up to Chelsea to decide whether they want to activate the £20 million release clause in Adams’ contract.

Speaking on The Debrief podcast, he said:

“Chelsea have had a lot of discussions with Leeds this week. The player is obviously keen on signing for Chelsea. He is attracted by the coach. Now it is up to Chelsea whether they want to activate the £20m release clause in his contract. But for sure, he is one of the players in the list for Chelsea. “

Meanwhile, Leeds are exploring the possibility of signing Glen Kamara, who is currently looking for a new club.

Kamara has been training on his own at Rangers, indicating that he may no longer be in favor at the Scottish club.

The Finnish midfielder was one of Rangers’ standout performers until last season and has garnered interest from Leeds as they seek to bolster their squad.

Simon Jones writes: