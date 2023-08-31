Leeds agree deal with Champions League club for 27-year-old midfielder

Leeds United has been linked with a move for the Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara.

According to latest reports, Leeds have now reached an agreement to sign the midfielder and they will pay the Scottish outfit a fee of around £5 million. The deal will include promotion-related add-ons as well as a sell-on clause.

It remains to be seen whether Kamara is ready to move to the Championship club before the summer transfer window closes. Leeds are yet to agree on personal terms with the player.

The Championship outfit needed to bring in midfield reinforcements, especially after the departure of Tyler Adams.

Kamara has been an important performer for Rangers prior to the season, but things are not going according to plan for him this year.

The player has been frozen out of the side and he needs to leave the club in order to play regularly. The opportunity to showcase his qualities in the Championship could be an attractive proposition for the player.

Although leaving a Champions League club in order to move to the Championship might not sound appealing, Kamara will not want to sit on the bench at Rangers this season.

