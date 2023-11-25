BBC pundit blames Leeds summer signing for Rotherham draw

Summer signing Glen Kamara has been blamed for Leeds United’s disappointing 1-1 draw against Rotherham on Friday night.

The Whites led last night’s game thanks to a six-minute strike from Crysencio Summerville.

However, despite the away team’s dominance, Daniel Farke’s men were unable to extend their lead before Rotherham pulled one back just before the half-time break.

Kamara, 28, could have so easily sent his side into the break 2-0 to the good though.

The former Rangers midfielder missed a golden opportunity in front of goal and BBC Radio Leeds’ Jon Newsome wasted no time in slamming the 28-year-old poor attempt.

Describing Kamara’s effort as ‘awful’, Newsome, who was on commentary duties, said: “That was so wasteful, it was four against two at one point. Summerville does fantastic, no one was catching him. It was an awful finish.”

Leeds United’s next fixture will be at Elland Road against 17th-placed Swansea on November 29th.