BBC pundit blames Leeds summer signing for Rotherham draw

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Summer signing Glen Kamara has been blamed for Leeds United’s disappointing 1-1 draw against Rotherham on Friday night.

The Whites led last night’s game thanks to a six-minute strike from Crysencio Summerville.

However, despite the away team’s dominance, Daniel Farke’s men were unable to extend their lead before Rotherham pulled one back just before the half-time break.

Kamara, 28, could have so easily sent his side into the break 2-0 to the good though.

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham eye loan move for £200k-a-week Premier League flop as Ings replacement
Postecoglou wants £100k-a-week Tottenham star gone with contract termination on the horizon
Chelsea, Tottenham keen on signing 19-year-old Serie A defender

The former Rangers midfielder missed a golden opportunity in front of goal and BBC Radio Leeds’ Jon Newsome wasted no time in slamming the 28-year-old poor attempt.

Describing Kamara’s effort as ‘awful’, Newsome, who was on commentary duties, said: “That was so wasteful, it was four against two at one point. Summerville does fantastic, no one was catching him. It was an awful finish.”

Leeds United’s next fixture will be at Elland Road against 17th-placed Swansea on November 29th.

More Stories Glen Kamara

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.