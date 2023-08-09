£30m man can’t wait to complete West Ham transfer

Although it’s taken the entire summer, it appears that West Ham might finally be on the verge of making a few good signings to bolster their squad.

It’s hardly ideal to be going into the first week of the season with no new faces, but there’s little point in apportioning blame at this stage.

The situation is as it is, and the likes of David Moyes, Tim Steidten and David Sullivan are going to have to make the best of it.

One player who seemingly is open to a transfer to east London is £30m-rated Harry Maguire.

Reliable transfer journalist, Fabrizio Romano, tweeted on Wednesday that the Hammers have agreed a fee with Man United and personal terms will be discussed.

West Ham have reached an agreement in principle with Manchester United for Harry Maguire on £30m fee ??? The verbal agreement is subject to final, key points on deal structure still under discussion but fee now agreed, as per Sky. Personal terms, to be discussed soon. pic.twitter.com/cIcr0L5fR4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2023

According to Dharmesh Sheth, speaking on Sky Sports News on Tuesday (h/t HITC), Maguire is open to a move, so it now seems a formality that the former Red Devils captain will be plying his trade in claret and blue next season.

It’s taken quite some time to get to this point, but perhaps Maguire has, reluctantly, accepted that he has no future at Old Trafford under Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman hasn’t forced the centre-back out either, though he’s made it pretty clear by not saying very much at all that the defender isn’t in his future plans.

Maguire will surely be hoping that he can resurrect his club career just in time for next summer’s European Championship.