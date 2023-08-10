Huge development in Harry Kane’s situation sees Tottenham man having to make quick decision

It’s been the transfer saga of the summer so far, but a huge development in Harry Kane’s situation means that the Tottenham front man has to make a decision.

Daniel Levy has fought tooth and nail on more than one occasion to keep his star player at White Hart Lane.

Indeed, the recent negotiations that have been undertaken by the Spurs chairman have been as tough as always. However, they never deterred Bayern Munich from increasing their bids, albeit Levy had rebuffed them all.

Kane himself has kept silent throughout the entire bidding and negotiation process, preferring to say nothing, one can assume for fear of his words being twisted and misconstrued.

Now, however, it’s time to talk.

According to David Ornstein at The Athletic (subscription required), Tottenham have now accepted a bid from Bayern for Kane.

The outlet also suggest that the striker was leaning towards staying at Spurs after enjoying what he’s seen from new manager, Ange Postecoglou.

The ball is very much in Kane’s court now, however.

It’s understood that an offer in excess of €100million (£86.4m), was accepted by Tottenham on Wednesday, and with Kane believed to have wanted the situation resolved before the start of Spurs’ 2023/24 campaign – which begins on Sunday against Brentford – he now has the opportunity to end all the talking.

In fact, it’s imperative he does so.

Bayern have made their intentions clear and we should shortly see if their initial bullishness regarding Kane joining them was misplaced or not.