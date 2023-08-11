Alan Shearer puts out hilarious tweet after latest Harry Kane transfer update

Harry Kane is set to join Bayern Munich from Tottenham in the next few days but the transfer received a hiccup this morning when Spurs stopped the player from travelling to Germany to complete his move.

According to the reliable Florian Plettenberg, Spurs revoked Kane’s permission to fly to Munich on Friday morning and the Englishman is waiting to see what is happening with the deal.

This comes after Tottenham accepted Bayern’s €120m offer for the English superstar on Thursday and according to Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol, the reason for stopping Kane from going is down to the north London club wanting to change the deal at the last minute.

This provided Alan Shearer with ammunition to make a hilarious joke as the former Newcastle star tweeted a picture of himself ready to fly a private jet.

Come on Harry it’s time to go! ? pic.twitter.com/rm284IXOXR — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) August 11, 2023

This is related to Shearer’s record as the Premier League’s all-time leading goalscorer. The former striker sits top of the table with 260 goals, a number Kane is only 47 behind with 213.

The Tottenham star’s move to Bayern Munich will likely protect Shearer’s record as the England international is set to sign a four-year deal with the Bundesliga champions.