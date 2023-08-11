Video: Sheepish Harry Kane spotted inside German hospital on the way to Bayern medical

No sooner had Harry Kane landed in Germany than he was being whisked off to a supposed unknown location.

However, Sky Sports News captured a sheepish looking Kane as he made his way up a flight of stairs inside a German hospital, ready to undergo the first part of his Bayern Munich medical.

With it believed that the Bavarians want the England captain to play for them in this weekend’s German Supercup, clearly time is of the essence.

If everything goes according to plan, Kane will have a chance to win the first trophy of his career one day after signing for his new club.

Harry Kane has arrived at a hospital in Munich for the first part of his medical ?? pic.twitter.com/0ZFJsWAcRB — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 11, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports News.