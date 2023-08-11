Video: Sheepish Harry Kane spotted inside German hospital on the way to Bayern medical

Tottenham FC
Posted by

No sooner had Harry Kane landed in Germany than he was being whisked off to a supposed unknown location.

However, Sky Sports News captured a sheepish looking Kane as he made his way up a flight of stairs inside a German hospital, ready to undergo the first part of his Bayern Munich medical.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Firmino at the double as he opens Saudi campaign in style
Man City team news: New signings left on the bench along with Jack Grealish
Video: Touchdown for Harry Kane in Germany ahead of Bayern medical

With it believed that the Bavarians want the England captain to play for them in this weekend’s German Supercup, clearly time is of the essence.

If everything goes according to plan, Kane will have a chance to win the first trophy of his career one day after signing for his new club.

Pictures from Sky Sports News.

More Stories daniel levy Harry Kane Thomas Tuchel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.