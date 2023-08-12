Shearer blasts Liverpool over Caicedo embarrassment

For months now, Moises Caicedo has been a target for Chelsea Football Club, but their dilly-dallying over price seemingly let in Liverpool at the 11th hour to hijack the deal.

A British record fee was accepted by Brighton and Hove Albion for their player, and all that remained was for the 21-year-old to complete a medical and sign on the dotted line.

Landing the Ecuadorian in any event, but particularly in that manner, would’ve been a real statement of intent from the Reds.

However, they clearly didn’t countenance being told in no uncertain terms by the player himself that he had no intention of joining them, and was only interested in playing for Chelsea.

That drew a scathing response from former England striker turned broadcaster, Alan Shearer.

“It’s pretty embarrassing for Liverpool if that is the case. They’ve gone we will agree a deal for £111m, and then all of a sudden it’s ‘no thanks, I don’t fancy coming to you, I’m going to London.’,” he said on The Rest is Football Podcast, with Gary Lineker and Micah Richards.

“That is not a good look for Liverpool.”

It certainly doesn’t bode well for the Reds when they go out on a limb like that and end up with egg on their faces.

Surely someone at the club could’ve done their due diligence properly to ascertain whether there was a genuine possibility of the player considering the move.

All they’ve done now is made themselves a laughing stock and what makes it worse… Chelsea also appear likely to beat them to the signing of Romeo Lavia after Liverpool couldn’t secure a deal there either.