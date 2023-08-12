Video: Jarrod Bowen’s sensational strike puts West Ham ahead at Bournemouth

He scored the last goal of West Ham’s 2022/23 season, and Jarrod Bowen’s stunning strike at Bournemouth meant that he also scored the Hammers first of the 2023/24 campaign.
The Cherries attempted to play out from the back and made a pig’s ear of it. The ball was quickly played into Bowen and though he had some defenders in close attendance, a good first touch opened up the space for him.
He didn’t need asking twice and unleashed a rocket that flew past Neto in the Bournemouth goal.
Pictures from beIN Sports and fuboTV