Video: Jarrod Bowen’s sensational strike puts West Ham ahead at Bournemouth

He scored the last goal of West Ham’s 2022/23 season, and Jarrod Bowen’s stunning strike at Bournemouth meant that he also scored the Hammers first of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Cherries attempted to play out from the back and made a pig’s ear of it. The ball was quickly played into Bowen and though he had some defenders in close attendance, a good first touch opened up the space for him.

He didn’t need asking twice and unleashed a rocket that flew past Neto in the Bournemouth goal.

Jarrod Bowen goal pic.twitter.com/FGVMH5eDTp — Live Sport (@AllGoalsLive_) August 12, 2023

Pictures from beIN Sports and fuboTV