Video: Tyrone Mings stretchered off at Newcastle after horror injury

Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings could face a significant spell on the sidelines after being stretchered off in the first half of the match against Newcastle United.

Chasing down a ball with Alexander Isak, the coming together for the pair looked innocuous enough, but Mings’ studs appeared to stick in the turf, jarring his knee, and it left the player down on the pitch in agony.

It was quickly apparent how serious the injury was as the player stayed down and opposition players manically waved at medical staff to get the stretcher on.

