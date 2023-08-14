Ten Hag weighs in on Martial and Sancho’s chances of playing vs. Wolves

Erik Ten Hag has refused to rule out Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho featuring for Manchester United during Monday night’s Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Red Devils are preparing to start their 2023-24 campaign and will host Wolves at Old Trafford in what is the final fixture of Game Week One.

Looking to take advantage of the turmoil their Midlands-based rivals find themselves in following Julen Lopetegui’s untimely departure just last week, Manchester United will start tonight’s game as the overwhelming favourites to come away victorious.

And speaking about which players could feature later on Monday, Ten Hag has hinted that both Martial and Sancho could be in line to feature.

“Anthony Martial is available as well,” Ten Hag told Man United, as quoted by The United Stand.

“Jadon Sancho can play there as well, he did it in pre-season very well. The squad can deal with it, as I already said this. There is a strategy behind it.”

Sancho played in an unfamiliar false nine position during pre-season and did well, including scoring against a full-strength Arsenal side.

Martial, on the other hand, did not feature during pre-season due to injury but with the Frenchman now fully recovered and with summer signing Rasmus Hojlund not set to return for some weeks yet, the 27-year-old could be expected to lead the Red Devils’ line.