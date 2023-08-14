Leeds tipped to sign striker from Aston Villa before deadline day

Leeds United are being tipped to sign Cameron Archer as Aston Villa are now making him available for transfer.

The 21-year-old striker has faced an uncertain future this summer, but it looked like Villa were leaning towards keeping him.

Leeds, however, now look in a good position to snap Archer up, with Ben Jacobs commenting on the saga in a recent interview.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs said: “With Archer, what’s interesting is that he’s been made for sale now. So there is an opportunity to do that deal.

“He’s had a couple of good loan spells in the Championship including with Middlesbrough and now, Aston Villa are willing to let him go.

“I think that he put himself in the short window with I believe, a couple of goals and an assist at the under 21 Euros for England.

“He also scored plenty of goals he got into double figures for Middlesbrough last season and I think that was only in about 20-odd appearances and he added several assists on top of that.

“So that can be one to watch because Aston Villa are now prepared to sell him. Leeds are one of the clubs no doubt Middlesbrough are another.

“So I would expect movement on Archer between now and the end of the window.”