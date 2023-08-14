Leeds United are reportedly disappointed with the progress of Joe Gelhardt over the years.

The 21-year-old Leeds United striker is highly rated at Elland Road and he has the talent to develop into a key player for the Championship club.

However, he has never quite managed to make the most of his potential.

Journalist Phil Hay has now revealed that the talented young striker is considered a genuine talent at Leeds, but many believe that he can improve his game and deliver the goods consistently.

He said on The Square Ball podcast YouTube channel: “Another really talented player Gelhardt but someone who just, and I think as much as anything because of the way it’s been at Leeds, just hasn’t been able to follow what would have been the development plan for him. “I don’t think anybody at Leeds would pretend that where he is now is where they hoped he would be when they first signed him back in that summer after promotion.”

Gelhardt was on loan at Sunderland last season and he scored just three goals across all competitions. Clearly, his time at Sunderland was not good enough and it will be interesting to see if he can work hard and force his way into the Leeds starting lineup this season.

Leeds will be desperate for promotion back to the Premier League and they could certainly use more help in the attack.

Leeds have already parted ways with Jack Harrison and Rodrigo Moreno this summer. They will need players like Gelhardt to step up now.