Frustrated Leeds forward set to push for exit in January

Joe Gelhardt could push for a January transfer out of Leeds United.

That is the view of former goalkeeper Paul Robinson, who believes the young forward will be feeling ‘frustrated’ by his lack of game time under Daniel Farke.

Despite spending last season out on loan with Sunderland and his parent club getting relegated, Gelhardt, 21, has barely featured. The young striker has been resigned to just two starts so far this season, and Robinson thinks this could lead to a mid-season move for the 21-year-old.

“It’s going to be frustrating for Gelhardt because he was on loan last season, playing well and scoring goals,” he told MOT Leeds.

“Not being part of the squad, from a personal point of view, it will be frustrating. There are two ways to look at it. From the club’s point of view, they want to keep their best players and they want to keep their squad together.

“They know they can’t rely on all the players to be fit, look at Patrick Bamford. From the club’s selfish point of view, if they can afford to and the wage bill allows it, then you keep all your best players. At his age, with such a lack of first-team football and lack of involvement, it will be frustrating without a shadow of a doubt.

“If the opportunity for him to go out on loan comes up in January, then that may be something that he looks at if the club allows him to do that.”

Since joining Leeds in 2020, Gelhardt, who has four years left on his deal, has directly contributed to 10 goals in 48 games in all competitions.