The future of Joe Gelhardt looks very bleak at Leeds after a decision Daniel Farke made during the 3-0 win over Watford on Saturday.

The striker has only seen six minutes of league action in the past month and saw 17-year-old Archie Gray come on ahead of him for Joel Piroe against Watford. This is not a good sign for the 21-year-old and it could see him leave the club in January if his situation doesn’t improve.

BBC Leeds journalist Jonny Buchan has given his thoughts on Gelhardt’s future at Elland Road and said on Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet: “Tough start to the season for him. You can see him playing at another club come January, maybe that’s where [Farke] sees him playing.

“Which sounds really harsh, but we’ve just been talking about the strength in depth that they’ve got, and you can’t keep all the people happy all the time in the world of football.”

It is uncertain whether it will be a permanent move for a loan deal but being 21, the player needs game time in order to develop his game further and sitting on the bench at Leeds benefits nobody.