Liverpool dealt another transfer blow as long-time target refuses move

Liverpool’s need for a new defensive midfielder is quickly turning into desperation.

After losing a host of senior players at the end of the season, including Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and veteran James Milner, Jurgen Klopp’s need to rebuild his midfield has been football’s worst-kept secret.

And although the Premier League giants worked quickly to seal deals for Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, with the number six role still vacant, Liverpool, as proven by Sunday afternoon’s 1-1 draw against Chelsea, must make at least one more midfield signing.

Moises Caicedo was the Reds’ top target but despite making a British-record £115 million offer, Klopp’s side came up short and missed out to Chelsea. The same looks like it could happen with Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.

Consequently, Klopp has been forced back to the drawing board, and according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, one player the German tactician has revisited the possibility of signing is Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni.

However, despite being a long-time admirer of Los Blancos’ number 18, Klopp looks set to miss out on the France international, who is thought to be against joining the 2019-20 Premier League winners.

“Liverpool are among a number of leading clubs who retain a long-term admiration for Aurelien Tchouameni but Real Madrid see the midfielder as a key player and would not consider his departure, while the player has no interest in leaving,” Ornstein wrote.

During his first season with Real Madrid, Tchouameni, who has five years left on his deal, has directly contributed to four goals in 51 games in all competitions.