Video: See Mohamed Salah’s amazing assist against Chelsea through his eyes

Liverpool and Chelsea played out a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday in a thrilling match and one piece of brilliance throughout the 90 minutes was Mohamed Salah’s assist for Luis Diaz’s opening goal.

With 18 minutes on the clock, the Egyptian winger went one on one with Levi Colwill and although the Chelsea youngster did well to slow the Reds star down, Salah produced a brilliant pass into the path of Diaz to score.

Sky Sports showed the assist through the eyes of Salah and it makes it even more impressive.