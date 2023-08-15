Exclusive: Transfer expert discusses Tottenham striker targets to replace Harry Kane

Tottenham will now be in the market for a new signing up front following the departure of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, according to transfer news expert Ben Jacobs in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

Spurs don’t seem to have anything particularly advanced with anyone specific at the moment, though Jacobs has said that they like Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez.

The issue there, according to Jacobs, is that Inter don’t want to sell, while it seems there isn’t much truth to the links with Chelsea misfit and former Inter man Romelu Lukaku.

Jonathan David has also been on Tottenham’s radar in the past, according to the reporter, but for now it seems there’s nothing particularly advanced or imminent for THFC fans to get excited about.

This will surely be a major concern for Spurs supporters after the loss of their all-time leading scorer, with Kane likely to prove almost impossible to replace.

“Spurs must now find a replacement (for Kane). Talk of that being Romelu Lukaku has been dismissed,” Jacobs said.

“Before Fabio Paratici left Spurs, the most likely target if Kane left was Lille’s Jonathan David. An approach still can’t be ruled out. Spurs also like Lautaro Martinez, but Inter simply don’t want to sell.

“There was never any substance in a swap deal between Kylian Mbappe and Kane prior to the England striker’s move to Bayern. PSG did explore Kane, though, but they knew he preferred Bayern.”