West Ham set to earn £30m profit on player whose heart is set on move away

It’s been quite the transfer window for West Ham United, and not necessarily in a good way.

Though they’ve recently confirmed Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse as new signings, both have come in the last week or so, when the reality is that the East London club have had three months to bring players in.

For whatever reason, the Hammers decided to not conduct their business until they had sold former club captain, Declan Rice, to Arsenal and, because of delays getting that particular deal over the line, it set West Ham right back.

With the first game of the 2023/24 campaign already played, David Moyes and David Sullivan still potentially have a mountain of transfer work to get through before the closure of the window in two and a half weeks time.

A deal for Harry Maguire has collapsed so the club have to turn their attentions to other centre-backs, and news that Man City are going to make an £80m+ offer for Lucas Paqueta on Wednesday, per Football Insider, means that there’s at least one, if not two midfield spots to fill.

More Stories / Latest News Deal close as club expect Man United offer in hours rather than days Video: Lionel Messi fires in from distance to help Inter Miami to the Leagues Cup final Chelsea beat Liverpool to another midfielder as agreement reached over transfer fee

It’s a ludicrous situation to find yourselves in at this late stage, and if the Hammers can’t hit the ground running in terms of performances and results, Moyes may well soon be on his bike, meaning another potential transfer upheaval in January.

Those at the club that are responsible for transfer business should be hanging their heads in shame at this point, and even a potential £30m profit on a player that was signed for £51m last year doesn’t absolve them of blame.