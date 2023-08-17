Things have changed immeasurably at Elland Road since Daniel Farke took over at the beginning of pre-season.

Though the German would almost certainly have been aware of the contractual situations of his players and that, because of relegation to the Championship, some would have invariably needed to be moved on, it’s unlikely that he would’ve expected such an exodus as has occurred to this point – and there’s still two weeks left of the transfer window.

So far, per transfermarkt, Weston McKennie returned to Juventus after his loan expired, Adam Forshaw has left, and Marc Roca, Rasmus Kristensen, Brendan Aaronson, Joel Robles, Tyler Roberts, Max Wober, Robin Koch and Rodrigo have all been loaned or sold.

Ethan Ampadu has come in along with Karl Darlow as the only paid transfers thus far, whilst Sam Byram has joined Leeds on a free and Joe Rodon is on loan from Tottenham.

Such upheaval has also recently been added to by the loan departure of Jack Harrison to Everton, and former striker partner, Patrick Bamford, wasted no time wishing Harrison well on his Instagram post thanking Leeds for the past few seasons.

Bamford simply wrote ‘Good luck buddy do your thing’ and accompanied the message with fist and muscle emojis.

The difficulty that Farke will now have is whether there’s enough goals in the side to sustain a promotion push.

Harrison was the second top scorer in the Premier League during 2022/23 with five behind Rodrigo with 13, per Sports Mole, and both have now left the club.

Bamford’s paltry four goals placed him fourth on the list, so there needs to be a significant uplift in his output if the all whites are to do well this season.