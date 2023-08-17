Tottenham Hotspur recently sanctioned the departure of Harry Kane and they are looking to bring in potential replacements.

A report from 90 Min claims that Tottenham recently made an enquiry for the Brighton and Hove Albion forward Evan Ferguson.

The Premier League outfit were in touch with the player’s representatives as well but Ferguson wants to stay at Brighton beyond this summer.

The 18-year-old has been quite impressive for Brighton this past season and he has a bright future ahead of him. He scored 10 goals across all competitions last season.

The Republic of Ireland international has the tools to develop into a top-class forward and he could have been a quality long-term addition to the Spurs attack.

Meanwhile, Brighton have already sold key players like Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister this summer. It is highly unlikely that they will sanction the departure of another important first-team player in the same window.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs can bring in the right replacement for Kane before the summer transfer window closes.

They have been linked with players like Gift Orban as well. Apparently, they have already held talks to sign the Nigerian striker and it remains to be seen who they end up signing eventually.

Tottenham missed out on Champions League qualification last season and they will be desperate to make amends. They will need to address the weaknesses in their squad in order to match up to the top four rivals.

Signing a reliable goalscorer should be a top priority for them before the window closes.