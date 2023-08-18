Lewis Hall set to sign for Newcastle United in £35 million deal

Lewis Hall is the latest player to be given the ‘here we go’ treatment by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The young full-back is set to be unveiled as a new Newcastle United player after the Magpies reached an agreement, believed to be worth £35 million, with Chelsea.

On the verge of being confirmed as Eddie Howe’s fifth summer signing, Hall, 18, will join the Premier League leaders and compete against Dan Burn for a regular starting spot.

Despite extending his contract at Stamford Bridge recently, the Slough-born defender will now embark on a new challenge in England’s northeast where he will spend the season playing Champions League football.

Although the teenager’s switch is an initial loan, Newcastle United will be obligated to make his move permanent at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Set to be the Geordies’ final summer signing, Howe recently said: “It’s a loan deal. He’s a player I like — very versatile with really good potential. Let’s see what happens today. If we do bring a player in (Hall), that will be our transfer business concluded, unless injuries.”

