Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing the Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson.

According to a report from Goal.com, the 18-year-old striker is valued at £120 million and it will be interesting to see if Tottenham decide to make a move for him.

The north London outfit sanctioned the departure of Harry Kane recently and they will need to replace him adequately.

Ferguson scored 10 goals in the Premier League last season and his performances were quite impressive. The 18-year-old is more than just a goal scorer and his overall footballing ability makes him a good replacement for Kane in the long term.

However, the asking price seems exorbitant and it is highly unlikely that Daniel Levy will pay that kind of money for the youngster.

Brighton have proven to be difficult negotiators and they have recently sold Moises Caicedo for a British transfer record fee to Chelsea.

They will not want to sell another key player in the same window, and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham decide to pay over the odds in order to convince the Seagulls.

They need to bring in a quality replacement for Kane and Spurs have been linked with a number of strikers in recent weeks.

The opportunity to play for a club like Spurs could be an attractive proposition for the young striker but Brighton will have to scale down their demands in order for any move to go through.

Kane was sold to Bayern Munich for a fee of around £100 million and Spurs certainly have the finances to pull off a marquee signing. It will be interesting to see who they end up signing eventually.