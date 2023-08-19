Video: 10-man Liverpool make it 3-1 thanks to Jota

Despite having just lost Alexis Mac Allister to a red card for a mistimed challenged, Liverpool soon extended their lead over Bournemouth thanks to Diogo Jota.

The hosts had been on top for long periods despite going behind in the first three minutes against the south coast outfit.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Alexis Mac Allister sent off on his Anfield debut – Liverpool down to 10 men Saudi clubs still looking at Tottenham and former Man United players to move in this window Exclusive: Two alternatives to Lucas Paqueta being explored by Man City

The goal, when it came, saw Dominik Szoboszlai get a shot on target, only for Cherries goalkeeper, Neto, to spill the ball straight into Jota’s path.

Just a few yards from goal, Liverpool’s number 20 couldn’t miss.

?? GOAL: 3-1 #LFC 10-men Reds make it 3 through Jota with a quick reaction to palmed Neto shot. pic.twitter.com/UhWBZTxEno — AnfieldIndex (@AnfieldIndex) August 19, 2023

Pictures from beIN Sport and fuboTV