Video: 10-man Liverpool make it 3-1 thanks to Jota

Despite having just lost Alexis Mac Allister to a red card for a mistimed challenged, Liverpool soon extended their lead over Bournemouth thanks to Diogo Jota.

The hosts had been on top for long periods despite going behind in the first three minutes against the south coast outfit.

The goal, when it came, saw Dominik Szoboszlai get a shot on target, only for Cherries goalkeeper, Neto, to spill the ball straight into Jota’s path.

Just a few yards from goal, Liverpool’s number 20 couldn’t miss.

