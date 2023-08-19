Video: Julian Alvarez scores stunning opener as Man City take the lead against Newcastle

Man City vs Newcastle had been a surprisingly cagey affair in the opening exchanges, but the match was soon lit up by a sensational strike from Julian Alvarez.
Handed a start by Pep Guardiola, the Argentinian World Cup winner quickly repaid his manager’s faith by sending a pile driver past Nick Pope.
The goal owed as much to Phil Foden’s awareness and execution of a simple square pass as it did to the finish, and it’s no wonder that Guardiola celebrated wildly on the sidelines.
