Video: Julian Alvarez scores stunning opener as Man City take the lead against Newcastle

Man City vs Newcastle had been a surprisingly cagey affair in the opening exchanges, but the match was soon lit up by a sensational strike from Julian Alvarez.

Handed a start by Pep Guardiola, the Argentinian World Cup winner quickly repaid his manager’s faith by sending a pile driver past Nick Pope.

The goal owed as much to Phil Foden’s awareness and execution of a simple square pass as it did to the finish, and it’s no wonder that Guardiola celebrated wildly on the sidelines.

