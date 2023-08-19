Video: Julian Alvarez scores stunning opener as Man City take the lead against Newcastle

Man City vs Newcastle had been a surprisingly cagey affair in the opening exchanges, but the match was soon lit up by a sensational strike from Julian Alvarez.

Handed a start by Pep Guardiola, the Argentinian World Cup winner quickly repaid his manager’s faith by sending a pile driver past Nick Pope.

The goal owed as much to Phil Foden’s awareness and execution of a simple square pass as it did to the finish, and it’s no wonder that Guardiola celebrated wildly on the sidelines.

Julian Alvarez delivers for Man City as they take the lead over Newcastle! ? What a strike from the World Cup winner! ? ? Watch Man City v Newcastle on TNT Sports and Discovery + pic.twitter.com/h3jdbwsYmQ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 19, 2023

JULIAN ALVAREZ GOALLL PHIL FODEN ASSIST STARBOYS ?????????pic.twitter.com/MsJrR25MIF — 17 (@DxBruyneSZN) August 19, 2023

Pictures from TNT Sports and beIN Sports