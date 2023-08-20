Arsenal misfit has “refused” transfer away, journalist claims

Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe has reportedly rejected the chance to complete a transfer away from the club to Turkish giants Besiktas.

The Ivory Coast international has fallen out of favour at the Emirates Stadium in recent times, having become one of the Gunners’ most high-profile flops of the last few years.

Pepe looked a hugely exciting signing when he first joined in the summer of 2019, but he’s now a player they’ll surely want to get rid of as soon as possible.

However, that’s clearly proving difficult, with Loic Tanzi tweeting below that Pepe has turned down the chance to join Besiktas…

Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) n’ira pas à Besiktas. Le Franco-ivoirien a refusé la proposition turque #Mercato — Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) August 20, 2023

It is not entirely clear why Pepe has decided against this move, but Arsenal fans will surely just be hoping he has another offer he can choose instead.

If this saga drags on for much longer, it will be interesting to see if AFC simply decide to terminate Pepe’s contract, though of course one imagines they’d much rather receive a fee for him if possible.