(Video) Aguerd converts Ward-Prowse corner to head West Ham into lead vs. Chelsea

James Ward-Prowse has already opened his West Ham account.

The England international, who arrived from Southampton earlier in the week, is making his club debut and could not have started life in London better.

Named in David Moyes’ starting lineup to host Chelsea, Ward-Prowse raced to register an assist from a corner after Nayef Aguerd climbed highest to head the Hammers into an early lead.

