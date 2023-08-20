West Ham have reportedly agreed on a deal to sign the Stuttgart defender Konstantinos Mavropanos.

According to a report from Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth, the Hammers have secured an agreement with the Bundesliga club and the Greek international is now expected to fly in for his medical soon.

West Ham needed to bring in defensive reinforcements and Mavropanos should prove to be a quality acquisition.

The former Arsenal defender will be desperate to showcase his qualities in the Premier League after failing to make his mark with the Gunners.

The 25-year-old has shown his quality in the Bundesliga and he is certainly good enough for English football.

West Ham will compete in the UEFA Europa League this season and they will be up against top-quality attackers. They need to tighten up defensively in order to do well in Europe and in the Premier League.

Mavropanos could form a quality partnership at the back with Nayef Aguerd this season.

West Ham had a disappointing league campaign last year and they were quite vulnerable defensively. They will have to shore up the defensive unit before the transfer window closes and the decision to sign Mavropanos could prove to be a wise one.

The Hammers finished 14th in the league table last season and conceded 55 goals in 38 league matches. They cannot hope to push for a top-half finish without improving defensively and someone like Mavropanos could prove to be a transformative addition for them.