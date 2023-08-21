Exclusive: “Both sides left conversations” – Fabrizio Romano provides Arsenal transfer update

Arsenal look to have been dealt a frustrating setback in their efforts to offload unwanted winger Nicolas Pepe this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Seeking to clarify transfer rumours about Pepe rejecting a move to Besiktas, Romano explained in today’s column that it’s not exactly accurate to say that the Ivory Coast international has turned the Turkish giants down.

It seems there were a number of disagreements over the details of the deal, and this has led to both parties leaving the negotiation for the time being.

Arsenal will surely want to get Pepe off their books this summer, but after his lack of form at the Emirates Stadium and during his spell on loan at Nice last season, it’s not too surprising that it seems to be proving challenging.

Discussing the latest on Pepe’s future, Romano said: “Despite reports, it’s not so much the case that Nicolas Pepe has rejected a move to Besiktas – they negotiated but didn’t agree on the length of the contract or his salary.

“That’s why both sides left conversations and the Pepe deal is now on stand-by. Let’s see what Arsenal will decide to do now.”

Pepe initially looked an exciting signing for Arsenal after he impressed at former club Lille, but it’s fair to say he’s surely going to go down as one of the Gunners’ worst ever signings.