“Could do something smart” – Fabrizio Romano hints at late Arsenal signing

Arsenal could make at least one more summer signing before next month’s transfer deadline.

The Gunners wrapped the majority of their summer business early, including completing a club-record £105 million deal for Declan Rice from West Ham United. Kai Havertz was also signed from Chelsea, as well as goalkeeper David Raya joining from Brentford.

However, despite also agreeing a deal to sign Jurrien Timber from Ajax and awarding the Dutch defender with ample minutes during pre-season, disaster struck when the 22-year-old injured his ACL on his competitive debut against Nottingham Forest on the Premier League’s opening weekend.

Ruled out for several months, the Gunners must now decide whether or not to replace the stricken Netherlands international or to continue the new season working with what they have.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Arsenal replacing Jurrien Timber?

And explaining where Arsenal are at in their transfer plans, leading journalist and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, believes there could be one more player arriving at the Emirates before the September 1 deadline.

“They’re [Arsenal] discussing about this [replacing Timber] internally,” Romano said on the latest episode of the DeBrief podcast.

“[…] Arsenal are continuing this week to discuss, together with Mikel Arteta, to decide whether they want to sign a player on the market. This is not decided yet but they also have to decide if they want to sign a new centre-back or full-back. We know Timber was covering both positions so they have to decide what kind of player could be the right one.

“I think Arsenal will only act if they find a good opportunity. I don’t see them spending crazy money. I think they could do something smart as they always do on the market.”

Going on to explain the Gunners’ stance on signing Benjamin Pavard from Bayern Munich, Romano detailed why the Londoners have opted against pursuing a deal for the France international.

“Another player being discussed internally was Benjamin Pavard, but he is very close to joining Inter [Milan] at the moment,” he added.

“And I don’t think Arsenal were prepared to spend €30 million on a player who is out of contract next summer. Multiple players are on the table as options, let’s see what is going to happen with the internal discussions in the coming hours and days.”