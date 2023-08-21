Huge blow for Man City as Guardiola confirms key player out for several weeks

Man City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that John Stones will miss several weeks of action and won’t return until after the international break.

The defender featured in the Community Shield at the start of August but has missed Manchester City’s last three games with a minor hip injury and will now sit out their Premier League clashes with Sheffield United and Fulham.

Pep Guardiola has confirmed the news by saying via The Independent: “John will not be ready [for City] until after the international break.”

This also makes Stones a doubt for England’s upcoming games with a Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine and their friendly with Scotland.

Although Man City have won their last three matches, the absence of Stones is a big blow for Guardiola as he will not only miss their next two matches but it will take a bit of time for the centre-back to get back up to speed.

The English star was crucial to City’s success last season and will be hoping to have a similar impact when he returns to action next month.