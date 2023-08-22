Daniel Farke takes more drastic action against Wilfried Gnonto

It’s quickly become a battle of wills at Elland Road between manager, Daniel Farke, and want away star, Wilfried Gnonto.
The player has already submitted a written transfer request after it was believed that Leeds had refused to allow him to move to Everton.
With the transfer window still open there is the opportunity to move the player on, and Farke will be only too aware how disruptive Gnonto could become in the dressing room.
Perhaps that’s why he continues to instruct the player to train away from the main group, though he’s turned up the pressure even more of late.
Though such actions would appear to be a little petty on the face of it, Farke can’t have one disgruntled star upsetting the equilibrium across the squad.
What that means in practice is that, if the board of the club continue to back their manager over the final 10 days of the transfer window, Gnonto will potentially have to spend the next half-season as an outcast.
Or, he could knuckle down for the first part of the season, and see where the club is at come January.
With a European championship to follow the 2023/24 campaign, Gnonto has to be playing week in and week out if he wants to make the Italian squad, something that’s just a pipe dream at present.
Not petty at all. Was obvious to anyone who knew owt about owt that he wouldn’t be mixing with the squad.
Refusing to play is rare and a big no no in the game. You can put a request in by all means, meanwhile you keep working, remain ready to play and helping your teammates.
It doesn’t just affect the players involved, it can affect the careers of others in the squad.
Had Sini and the other one been available recently we may well have more points on the board.
Spot on fella.
Very true. For me, sell the stroppy 19 year old Gnonto who thinks he’s bigger than the club. Sell him to Everton and he’ll be doing exactly the same next season when they get relegated 😂😂. Take the money and get him out of our club.” Side before self “ young BOY.
Marching on Together 👍👍
I take the opposite view. He signed a contract, needs to play, and needs to sack his advisors (not necessarily in that order).
He’s a young lad who has had his head turned by sharks.
Get back to training, son, give the fans and the club due respect, and you will be back in the fold in no time.
Take the Everton offer now.
Don’t want to mess up annoying fee like they did with Harrison
Hi don’t sell him to Everton ffs if he doesn’t want to play stop paying his wages and let him suffer . It’s obvious he and the other money sharks who have gone were not giving 100% last season or we might have stayed up
I can see him being sold at the last minute and then there will be no time to replace him, so the 49ers will end up pocketing the money and then it will be the same old bull about the January window where once again nobody will be brought in.
If he wants to get relegated with Everton, let him go there – but insist that every penny is paid up front, before they go bust.