Daniel Farke takes more drastic action against Wilfried Gnonto

It’s quickly become a battle of wills at Elland Road between manager, Daniel Farke, and want away star, Wilfried Gnonto.

The player has already submitted a written transfer request after it was believed that Leeds had refused to allow him to move to Everton.

With the transfer window still open there is the opportunity to move the player on, and Farke will be only too aware how disruptive Gnonto could become in the dressing room.

Perhaps that’s why he continues to instruct the player to train away from the main group, though he’s turned up the pressure even more of late.

According to The Athletic, the German is responsible for now ensuring that Gnonto gets changed in a separate changing room from the senior squad.

Though such actions would appear to be a little petty on the face of it, Farke can’t have one disgruntled star upsetting the equilibrium across the squad.

More Stories / Latest News Exclusive: Mixed news on Tottenham potentially signing Serie A stars to replace Harry Kane Pep Guardiola to miss next two Man City games after undergoing emergency operation Exclusive: “Keep an eye” on long-term Liverpool transfer target’s situation changing, says expert

What that means in practice is that, if the board of the club continue to back their manager over the final 10 days of the transfer window, Gnonto will potentially have to spend the next half-season as an outcast.

Or, he could knuckle down for the first part of the season, and see where the club is at come January.

With a European championship to follow the 2023/24 campaign, Gnonto has to be playing week in and week out if he wants to make the Italian squad, something that’s just a pipe dream at present.