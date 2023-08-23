Fabrizio Romano unveils Man City’s new number one target before transfer window closes

Manchester City will make a move for Wolves’ Matheus Nunes before the transfer window shuts as the Portuguese star is higher on the Premier League champions’ transfer list than Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze as things stand.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who follows up on a report from The Athletic on Wednesday, which stated that Man City are exploring a deal to sign Nunes from Wolves after a deal for West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta collapsed recently.

Internal discussions are ongoing at the Manchester club over who they will sign next as Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze is also a target. Wolves and Palace hope to keep both players but the Premier League champions have the funds to change their stance on that matter.

Matheus Nunes, higher on Manchester City list than Eberechi Eze — as things stand. Internal discussions are taking place. Nunes has been added to City list today — Wolves and Palace still both hope to keep Nunes and Eze.

Man City are moving for a midfielder after losing Kevin De Bruyne to a hamstring injury during their first game of the season.

Nunes only joined Wolves from Sporting Lisbon last summer and has also been a target for Liverpool, which shows how highly the big English clubs rate him. It remains to be seen how much City will have to pay for the Portuguese star but it is expected to be a large fee given the 24-year-old still has four years left on his current contract.