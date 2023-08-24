Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 31-year-old Egyptian international is one of the best players in the world and it is no surprise that clubs are hoping to sign him.

According to journalist Gianluigi Longari, Saudi Arabian outfit Al Ittihad are hoping to sign the Egyptian international this summer and a “huge offer is ready” for him.

Al Ittihad ?? are now pushing again with Liverpool #LFC for Mohamed #Salah. Source told “huge offer is ready” ?? https://t.co/pmp8JMVN7M — Gianluigi Longari (@Glongari) August 23, 2023

Liverpool are unlikely to sanction his departure anytime soon and it remains to be seen whether the Saudi outfit can convince the Reds to change their stance with a lucrative proposal.

Liverpool have already sold the likes of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to Saudi Arabian clubs earlier this summer.

However, they cannot afford to weaken their attack. Salah is the only reliable goalscorer at the club and players like Darwin Núñez and Cody Gakpo have not been able to find the back of the net consistently so far.

Even if Liverpool decide to sell Salah, it is highly unlikely to happen this summer. The Reds will probably wait until they are back in the Champions League and then consider his departure.

Liverpool will not be able to replace him adequately if they let the player leave now. Salah has been one of the best players in the world since his move to Liverpool and he has helped them win every single trophy at club level.

The Egyptian scored 30 goals across all competitions last season, and he could prove to be a tremendous coup for Saudi pro league if they manage to sign him.