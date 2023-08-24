‘Huge offer is ready’ – Club ready to make their move for Liverpool fan favourite

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 31-year-old Egyptian international is one of the best players in the world and it is no surprise that clubs are hoping to sign him.

According to journalist Gianluigi Longari, Saudi Arabian outfit Al Ittihad are hoping to sign the Egyptian international this summer and a “huge offer is ready” for him.

Liverpool are unlikely to sanction his departure anytime soon and it remains to be seen whether the Saudi outfit can convince the Reds to change their stance with a lucrative proposal.

Liverpool have already sold the likes of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to Saudi Arabian clubs earlier this summer.

However, they cannot afford to weaken their attack. Salah is the only reliable goalscorer at the club and players like Darwin Núñez and Cody Gakpo have not been able to find the back of the net consistently so far.

Mohamed Salah celebrates a goal for Liverpool
More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal man in negotiations with unnamed Saudi club after refusing three-year deal
Liverpool dealt another transfer blow as club refuse to do business
Man United make surprise move for Premier League star with strong chance of signing the player

Even if Liverpool decide to sell Salah, it is highly unlikely to happen this summer. The Reds will probably wait until they are back in the Champions League and then consider his departure.

Liverpool will not be able to replace him adequately if they let the player leave now. Salah has been one of the best players in the world since his move to Liverpool and he has helped them win every single trophy at club level.

The Egyptian scored 30 goals across all competitions last season, and he could prove to be a tremendous coup for Saudi pro league if they manage to sign him.

More Stories Mohamed Salah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.