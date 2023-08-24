Liverpool make decision on Mohamed Salah amid Saudi interest

Liverpool have made it clear that Mohamed Salah is not for sale this summer amid big-money interest from Saudi Arabia.

A report from The Athletic on Thursday, amongst others, stated that Al Ittihad have reignited their interest in the Liverpool forward and it is unclear at this stage if a deal for the Reds superstar will materialise.

Relevo reported that Salah will become the highest-paid player in the league if he makes the move to Saudi Arabia and that discussions have been held with his representatives in Doha in order to complete a deal.

Should the 31-year-old leave this summer it would be a massive blow to the Reds with very little time left in the transfer window but according to the Guardian’s Andy Hunter, Liverpool consider Salah not for sale.

With it being so late in the transfer window, it would be impossible for Liverpool to replace their main man if he were to leave and therefore, it is hard to see Salah leaving no matter what Al Ittihad do.

The Egyptian star is Jurgen Klopp’s biggest goal threat and will be key for the Reds this season, in what could be his final season on Merseyside.