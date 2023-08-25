Man United set to place bid for Brazilian with £51.5m release clause

With a week to go until the transfer window closes for another few months, Man United and any other clubs across Europe need to tie up their business.

The Red Devils haven’t had the best of starts to the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, narrowly beating Wolverhampton Wanderers at home before losing at White Hart Lane to a bright and effervescent Tottenham Hotspur side.

With Rasmus Hojlund still unable to feature and Marcus Rashford not hitting the right notes up front, it appears that Erik ten Hag is ready to test the waters with a bid for another striker.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t The Faithful MUFC), the Red Devils are interested in beating AS Roma to the signing of Santos youngster, Marcos Leonardo.

The outlet suggest that an offer of €20m with another €5m in add-ons will be made in the hope that the Brazilian can be acquired.

Though South American talents can often come cheaper than their European counterparts, it’s unlikely that Santos will be inclined to do business at that price.

That’s because Football Transfers note that the player’s release clause is set at €60m/£51.5m.

Any transfer will surely be as a result of the player’s will, unless the Red Devils significantly up their potential opening bid.

What this news also indicates of course is that ten Hag is looking for a second striker to play alongside Hojlund.