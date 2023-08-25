West Ham allow keeper to leave on a season-long loan

It’s turned into a busy summer after all for West Ham United, as the club finally get their act together in terms of evolving their squad with new signings.

David Moyes had no new players to pick from up until a few days before the start of the 2023/24 season, but the Hammers have more than made up for it since then.

Ajax star, Mohammed Kudus, is expected to be the fourth new face at the London Stadium in a little under three weeks and, injuries notwithstanding, Moyes will have a decent squad to attack both the Europa League and domestic competitions.

For all the incoming signings there will always have to be those who are shipped out, either on loan or permanently.

One of those is 18-year-old goalkeeper, Mason Terry.

According to the official West Ham website, Terry will be making a season-long switch to Concord Rangers and could even make his debut on Saturday at Hastings United.

It’s not clear at this stage whether the move could be made into a permanent one, given that Terry was a starter in all six matches of West Ham’s FA Youth Cup-win in 2022/23 and is clearly highly rated.

Too young and inexperienced to make his way into the first-team where Lukasz Fabianski and Alphonse Areola are battling it out for the number one jersey, the move makes perfect sense at this stage of Terry’s career.