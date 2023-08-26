25-year-old attacker tells his club his preference is a move to Leeds United

It’s been a topsy-turvy few weeks for Daniel Farke at Leeds United, but at least the German can start welcoming new signings to the club rather than seeing more and more first-team staff decide to leave the Elland Road outfit.

The all whites have been through a real transitional period since the start of pre-season due in part to having both a new manager and new ownership, 49ers Enterprises.

Whatever their modus operandi is, it’s likely that cost savings being made would’ve been high on the agenda given a drop down into the English Championship.

This time next week, the transfer window soap opera will all be over for another few months at least, and only then will Farke know exactly which staff members he can call upon to help his side build up a head of steam and drive them towards the top of the table.

There’s still a few days for the make up of his squad to change, and to that end, The Athletic (subscription required) are reporting that Genk’s Joseph Paintsil has told his club his preference is a move to Elland Road, after previously turning down a swap deal to Southampton.

It isn’t clear if Farke is in for the player or if this is a ‘come and get me’ plea. Either way, a deal has to be concluded by Friday night.