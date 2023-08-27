Jurgen Klopp has the last laugh as he responds to Jason Tindall’s shushing gesture

Liverpool FC Newcastle United FC
Jurgen Klopp had the last laugh against Newcastle as he responded back to Newcastle assistant manager’s gesture towards him.

Liverpool came back from a goal down and a man down to turn the game around and win 2-1 thanks to a brace from Darwin Nunez in the dying moments of the game.

In the midst of the game’s high tensions, Newcastle’s assistant manager Jason Tindall was pictured making a shushing gesture towards Klopp. This came in the aftermath of Virgil van Dijk’s controversial red card, which had caused a stir on the sidelines.

But the gesture came back to bite Tindall in the end as a Nunez inspired comeback gave Klopp the opportunity to get his revenge.

In the now viral images, the German can be seen giving some back to Tindall with a shushing gesture of his own.

The result is a pretty massive one for Liverpool against a team who are their direct rivals for the top 4 this season.

 

 

