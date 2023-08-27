(Video) Liverpool capitulate as Virgil Van Dijk shown straight red vs. Newcastle United

Liverpool have started Sunday afternoon’s featured Premier League match against Newcastle United in the worst possible way.

Trent Alexander-Arnold set the tone for a disastrous opening after the full-back picked up an early yellow card after throwing the ball away. The England international was almost shown a second yellow for a counter-attacking-stopping foul on Anthony Gordon.

However, even though Alexander-Arnold narrowly escaped a red card, teammate Virgil Van Dijk did not.

If trailing one-nil thanks to a brilliant goal from Anthony Gordon wasn’t enough, Liverpool’s Dutch centre-back was shown a straight red card by referee John Brooks for a follow-through foul on striker Alexander Isak.

Pictures via Sky Sports.

