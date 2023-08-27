Liverpool have started Sunday afternoon’s featured Premier League match against Newcastle United in the worst possible way.

Trent Alexander-Arnold set the tone for a disastrous opening after the full-back picked up an early yellow card after throwing the ball away. The England international was almost shown a second yellow for a counter-attacking-stopping foul on Anthony Gordon.

However, even though Alexander-Arnold narrowly escaped a red card, teammate Virgil Van Dijk did not.

If trailing one-nil thanks to a brilliant goal from Anthony Gordon wasn’t enough, Liverpool’s Dutch centre-back was shown a straight red card by referee John Brooks for a follow-through foul on striker Alexander Isak.

