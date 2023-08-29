Jesse Lingard holds talks with Premier League club but it will only be a short-term deal

Jesse Lingard has held initial talks with West Ham ahead of Deadline Day as the midfielder is still without a new club.

The 30-year-old left Nottingham Forest at the end of last season having played for the club for only a year. The former Man United star’s options have been limited this summer after a poor showing last campaign but according to Sky Sports, West Ham could offer Lingard a lifeline for his career.

The Hammers have held talks with the player over a short-term contract as the midfield star has been training with the club over the summer.

? West Ham have held initial talks with Jesse Lingard about signing him on a short-term contract. He's been training with the club and is still a free agent. (Source: Sky Sports) pic.twitter.com/n0GQHgch3o — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 29, 2023

Lingard enjoyed an impressive loan spell at West Ham during the 2020/21 campaign under David Moyes, where the Englishman scored nine goals and assisted a further five across 16 games for the Irons. The London club was clearly a place where the former Man United player enjoyed his football and it was the only place where he had regular minutes in recent years.

The West Ham boss must still have a little faith in the 30-year-old that he is willing to give him a chance and it is not a risky move given that the midfielder will arrive for free.