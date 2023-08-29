Man United’s Mason Greenwood looks to have found his new club

The nightmare that Mason Greenwood has endured of late could soon be over if reports are accurate.

It was initially believed that Man United were keen to reintegrate the winger back into the first-team fold, however, the incredible backlash that the club received as a result of that news being leaked clearly forced them to think again and, ultimately, the Red Devils decided against allowing the youngster to continued his career at the club.

No other English clubs have appeared to show an interest in a player who many believe is one of the best that England have ever produced in recent times.

However, the issues from his personal life which spilled over into the public domain has ensured that he is tainted goods as far as clubs and their supporters in England are concerned.

Building up his career from scratch abroad would seem to be the most sensible course of action, and to that end, the i paper (h/t Stretty News) have reported that Turkish side, Besiktas, are interested in giving the 21-year-old a break.

More Stories / Latest News Spanish European champion won’t play for La Roja again Video: Tottenham new boy Micky van de Ven scores own goal to hand Fulham Carabao Cup lead Eddie Howe almost certain to keep hold of out-of-favour Newcastle man

The report suggests that the Super Lig side would be open to a six-month loan deal in the first instance, but the move would need to have the blessing of the club’s women’s side before Greenwood would be allowed to put pen to paper.