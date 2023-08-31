Video: Man City ace Erling Haaland admits to enjoying Guardiola aggression

Manchester City
Posted by

Given his size and stature – perfect for the rigours of the English game – there’s not likely to be too much that fazes Erling Haaland, though the Man City centre-forward did admit he was scared of Pep Guardiola.

After picking up UEFA’s Men’s Player of the Year award, Haaland also said he enjoyed it when his manager loses the plot because it makes him a better player.

More Stories / Latest News
Cucurella deal collapses as Man United land another London-based left-back
Man United set to let centre-back leave for Premier League rivals on deadline day
Transfer news LIVE: Gravenberch to Liverpool for €40m, Man Utd seriously considering Reguilon + more updates

For Haaland to become even better than he is already is arguably an even scarier thought for defenders across Europe.

Pictures from TNT Sports

More Stories Alfe-Inge Haaland Erling Haaland Pep Guardiola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.