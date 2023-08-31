Video: Man City ace Erling Haaland admits to enjoying Guardiola aggression

Given his size and stature – perfect for the rigours of the English game – there’s not likely to be too much that fazes Erling Haaland, though the Man City centre-forward did admit he was scared of Pep Guardiola.

After picking up UEFA’s Men’s Player of the Year award, Haaland also said he enjoyed it when his manager loses the plot because it makes him a better player.

For Haaland to become even better than he is already is arguably an even scarier thought for defenders across Europe.

"I'm living the dream!" ? Erling Haaland reacts to his first season at Man City and being named UEFA Men's Player of the Year! ?#UEFAawards pic.twitter.com/IO0vsUkLog — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 31, 2023

Pictures from TNT Sports