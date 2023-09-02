Alejandro Garnacho surprised two young fans with some Manchester United merchandise.

The Argentine winger, who broke into the Red Devils’ first team last year, started his senior career as the club’s number 49. However, after enjoying an impressive opening campaign that saw him contribute to 10 goals in 34 games, the 19-year-old was upgraded to number 17.

Garnacho and his brother recently took to social media and confirmed he will wear Fred’s old shirt number after the Brazilian moved to Fenerbache.

And surprising two young fans who had purchased his shirt but with the wrong numbers on, Garnacho presented the children with a personalised number 17 shirt.