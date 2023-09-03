Arsenal 3 – 1 Man United: Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus score injury-time winners

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Arsenal have beaten Manchester United.

The Gunners, who hosted the Red Devils at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon, completed an excellent comeback.

Despite falling behind following a first-half goal from Marcus Rashford, Mikel Arteta’s men fought back well, and thanks to an emphatic equaliser from Martin Odegaard and a 96th-minute winner from summer signing Declan Rice, all three points are staying in London.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal 1 – 1 Man United: Marcus Rashford and Martin Odegaard score quick-fire goals (video)
Arsenal 0 – 0 Man United: Kai Havertz embarrassingly skews easy shot (video)
(Video) Darwin Nunez misses absolute sitter vs. Aston Villa

Check out the moment the former West Ham skipper netted below with pictures courtesy of Sky Sports.

Amazingly, Arsenal’s goalscoring heroics didn’t end with Rice’s late winner. Gabriel Jesus also marked his return from injury with an even later goal.

More Stories Declan Rice Gabriel Jesus

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.