Arsenal 3 – 1 Man United: Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus score injury-time winners

Arsenal have beaten Manchester United.

The Gunners, who hosted the Red Devils at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon, completed an excellent comeback.

Despite falling behind following a first-half goal from Marcus Rashford, Mikel Arteta’s men fought back well, and thanks to an emphatic equaliser from Martin Odegaard and a 96th-minute winner from summer signing Declan Rice, all three points are staying in London.

Check out the moment the former West Ham skipper netted below with pictures courtesy of Sky Sports.

Amazingly, Arsenal’s goalscoring heroics didn’t end with Rice’s late winner. Gabriel Jesus also marked his return from injury with an even later goal.