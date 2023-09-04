Al-Shabab targeting 29-year-old Newcastle United star

Saudi Arabia’s Pro League are continuing to raid European football, and according to recent reports, the latest name to emerge on the cash-rich league’s summer shortlist is Newcastle United defender Jamaal Lascelles.

That’s according to a recent report from TEAMtalk, who claims the Magpies’ captain is an option to join Yannick Carrasco at Al-Shabab.

With Lascelles set to be out of contract at St. James’ Park this time next year, the last few days of the Saudi transfer window could be Newcastle United’s final chance to recoup a transfer fee for the centre-back.

However, with Eddie Howe continuing to work with a relatively modest squad as he prepares for a season featuring Champions League football, it remains to be seen whether or not the Englishman will allow his skipper to depart, especially when the club will be unable to replace him until the January window opens at the start of next year.

Nevertheless, currently valued at £4.5 million (TM), even if Howe did sanction the 29-year-old’s sale, many fans would argue the potential reward for the club does not outweigh the risk of allowing a senior player to leave at this stage of the season.