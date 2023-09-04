“How is this guy still playing?” – Ferdinand thinks Man Utd duo will be fuming at Ten Hag for still picking Antony

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has suggested that the likes of Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho will quite rightly be wondering why Erik ten Hag is still starting Antony ahead of them.

The Brazilian winger has struggled to impress since moving from Ajax to Man Utd last summer, and it’s fair to say some fans are likely to be losing patience with this expensive and high-profile signing.

United have had several big-name flops down the years, such as Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez, and Antony is another one who just isn’t delivering what will have been expected of him.

Ferdinand pointed out that it must be difficult for the likes of Sancho and Garnacho to continue to be left out of the team when such an under-performing player seems to be getting preferential treatment from the manager.

“Sancho, in his defence, I think he is sitting there looking at the areas in which he plays and thinking: ‘How is this guy still playing?'” Ferdinand said on Vibe with Five.

“I reckon he’s still there thinking Antony, how is he playing in front of me?

“I guarantee you he will be sitting there thinking that. Garnacho is probably saying the same thing. Garnacho comes on after 84 minutes and almost gets the winner. Because he is a threat.”

Ferdinand added that he could see Sancho leaving United as he backed the struggling former Borussia Dortmund man for his uncharacteristic social media outburst yesterday.

He added: “But no way Jadon is putting out a statement if he hasn’t, in his own eyes, performed well. That is the difference.

“I can’t envisage Jadon… he doesn’t speak, he doesn’t do interviews, you don’t see him out and about talking… so for him to come out so quick, there needs to be some truth to what he’s [Sancho] saying.”