Worrying Casemiro stat emerges which proves Sofyan Amrabat’s potential importance

Casemiro has been dribbled past more than any other player in the Premier League this season.

That’s according to WhoScored, who have revealed a worrying stat which proves the Brazilian has been beaten by opposition players 12 times already this season; more than any other player in England’s top-flight.

The quite surprising statistic will cause huge concern for the Red Devils and their fans.

Not only does it prove just how frail the team’s engine room has become, but it shows a clear lack of midfield partnership.

However, following the recent loan capture of Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina, Erik Ten Hag will feel the dependency on Casemiro can now be eased.

Being the hard-working, back-tracking, box-to-box midfielder Amrabat is, Casemiro’s workload should be considerably reduced, and if that is the case once the Morocco international starts to play, fans will expect the Brazilian to be better positioned, and thus reducing the number of one-on-one take-ons he faces.