Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood joined Getafe on loan for the remainder of the season on transfer deadline day.

The move sparked controversy as the football world was quickly out to criticise the Spanish side for signing him.

That is because of the previous abuse charges against him by his girlfriend. Greenwood has not played for Manchester United since December 2021.

But the player has recently been cleared of all charges and the club made the decision to reinstate the player which causes massive back clash from their own supporters as well from outside due to which they had to reverse their decision and eventually make the decision that the striker does not have any future at the club.

However, despite the turbulent period, it appears that the relationship between Mason Greenwood and his girlfriend, Harriet Robson, is back to normal.

The couple are living together and raising a baby girl together. They seem happy, and Robson appears to support her boyfriend’s move to Getafe, as seen on her recent Instagram posts.

Greenwood was considered one of the most promising talents to emerge from the Manchester United Academy in recent years. He broke into the first team and quickly became one of the best young strikers in the league before the controversy hit.

It will be interesting to see if he can revive his career and fulfill his immense potential.